Illegal colonies on the rise in Punjab, Vigilance Bureau sees connivance of officials

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 30

The Vigilance Bureau has flagged the mushrooming of illegal colonies in the state.

The issue comes to the fore at a time when the state government is planning to regularise plots in unauthorised colonies, constructed up to December 31, 2022, but with a rider that the execution of the sale agreement should be before March 19, 2018.

The major proposed amendments to the provisions of the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies Act, 2018, are pending for approval from the Cabinet. There are around 14,000 illegal colonies in the state.

In a recent communication to Chief Secretary VK Janjua, the Special DGP-cum-Director, Vigilance Bureau, Varinder Kumar has pointed out that during the course of investigation into a case, registered against an Assistant Town Planner in the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, the VB has found that the illegal construction of colonies is being undertaken under the nose of the local administration, indicating the connivance of various local officers as well as political patronage.

It has been pointed out that the field staff of the urban local bodies, including those giving mandatory permissions, should be held accountable for the proliferation of the illegal colonies. The creation of a special task force for the surveillance on the construction of any type of colony, monthly review of the construction activity and pro-actively pursuing notices of violation of building bylaws needs to be followed, it has been pointed out.

The office of the Chief Secretary has sought comments from the concerned department, it is learnt.

Recently, the Local Government Department had also initiated a move to document all illegal constructions and action taken in all urban local bodies. All Municipal Corporation Commissioners, ADCs (Urban Development), Executive Officer and Improvements Trust officials had been asked to update information on the stage of the construction and whether the violation is compoundable or not in digital format on the challan management system.