Illegal connections at shelters choke sewer lines in ‘India’s Manchester’

Ludhiana, May 5

The ‘Manchester of India’ entirely depends on the migrant population to run the industry. Though the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and the Labour Department have 4.3 lakh registered migrants in their records, the actual number is more than 10 lakh.

These migrants reside in dingy shelters (vehras). A visit to a few areas in Giaspura, Focal Point and Janakpuri exposes how the migrants and their families were staying in small rooms.

Anil Sachdeva, senior vice-president, Association of Trade and Industrial Undertaking, said shelters had been built on plot sizes measuring 150 sq yds to 300 sq yds in Janakpuri, Chandar Nagar, Haibowal, Focal Point, Giaspura, Kundanpuri and Industrial Area. “Four or five migrants live in one room and each shelter has 10-20 rooms. Around 10-15 migrants use the same washroom, which are directly connected to the sewerage network of the MC in an illegal manner,” he said.

An industrialist said in case a unit gets shut, the owner constructs small rooms and rent it to migrants.

“When the waste more than actual capacity is discharged into sewer lines, choking is natural,” said an industrialist.

Ironically, most of these shelters are constructed by industrialists and politicians to earn ‘easy money’. And in most of the cases, the MC hardly takes any action against those responsible for constructing shelters in industrial areas.

On May 4, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said all illegal connections could not be disconnected in one go as this would result in spread of diseases. She had appealed to the masses to start paying water and sewerage bills so that connections could be regularised.