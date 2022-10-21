Illegal de-addiction centre unearthed in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 20

The Muktsar police today claimed to have unearthed an illegal drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Chhapianwali village near here and arrested its two owners.

Dr Sachin Gupta, SSP, Muktsar, said: “There was a specific input and Faridkot Range IG Pradeep Kumar Yadav sent a special team, which along with the local police, unearthed an illegal de-addiction and rehabilitation centre being run at Chhapianwali. Two brothers — Navjot Singh and Upjit Singh — both residents of Danewala village, who were operating the centre, have been arrested. They are also drug addicts. Further, 593 sedative pills and a pistol were recovered from their possession. At the time of the raid, as many as 22 persons were admitted to this illegal de-addiction centre.”

The Deputy Commissioner and the Senior Medical Officer were informed about this development and a case under various sections of the IPC and the NDPS Act was registered at the Malout City police station, he said.

The SSP added: “The addicts are now being shifted to the government-run de-addiction and rehabilitation centre.”

Meanwhile, sources said the role of some cops and a politician was also under scanner.

