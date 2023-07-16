Illegal immigration: ASI duped of Rs 24L by travel agent, 2 booked

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 15

While the Punjab Police have been repeatedly warning people to check agents’ antecedents to tackle human trafficking, one of its own personnel has become a victim of illegal immigration.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Lakhvir Singh was duped of Rs 24 lakh by a travel agent who promised to send his son Jaskirat Singh to the US.

Instead of the US, Jaskirat was sent to Mexico, where he served a jail term of three months. On his return to India, the travel agent again duped the ASI in the name of sending his son to Canada.On July 13, the ASI filed a complaint against travel agent Skattar Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur of Harnampura village in Sultanpur Lodhi.

According to the complainant, Jaskirat met Skattar and his wife at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi while perfoming sewa. He said the couple promised to send his son to the US on a work permit.

Jaskirat along with his cousins Manmeet Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Satnam Singh, sarpanch, Gosal village, met Skattar at his office (Fateh Enterprises) in Talwandi chowk.

The couple assured that Jaskirat would be sent to the US via direct flight from Delhi after paying Rs 2 lakh. On May 7, 2019, Jaskirat was sent to Europe instead of the US and on May 11, 2019, he was left in the jungles of Mexico.

The ASI stated that Jaskirat was detained by mafia who directed him to call us in India and sought Rs 22 lakh. Lakhvir mentioned in his complaint that he deposited money in various accounts of Skattar.

Later, Jaskirat was arrested by the Mexican police and kept in jail for three months, before being deported back to India in 2019. The ASI said, “My son got everything done without telling me. I got to know after all the formalities were completed. He told me that everything was legal. On his return, the agent promised a Canadian visa for Jaskirat, which also got refused.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act. The couple is still at large.

