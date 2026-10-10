Illegal jhuggis near Faridkot court complex, railway yard raise security concerns; vigilance wing seeks action

The Chief Vigilance Officer of the Directorate of Local Government, Punjab, has directed the Executive Officer (EO) of the Faridkot Municipal Council to take action against alleged encroachments on government land, particularly near the district court complex and outside the railway station.

In a letter marked “highly sensitive”, the vigilance wing has flagged the unauthorised setting up of jhuggis outside the railway station and at other government sites and along roadsides in the city.

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The letter states that the encroachments have led to unhygienic conditions, including plastic waste, stagnant wastewater and open defecation, posing risks to public health and the environment. It also flags alleged illegal electricity connections, open fires and unsafe cooking arrangements as potential fire hazards.

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The encroachments are reportedly located close to the residence of the Sessions Judge and the district court complex. Lawyers and judicial authorities have repeatedly raised concerns over the presence of jhuggis near the court premises, citing security risks.

Advocates have also alleged a marked rise in thefts from lawyers’ chambers and within the court complex. They claim that despite repeated complaints and reminders, the municipal authorities have failed to take effective corrective measures.

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Railway authorities, too, have expressed serious concern over the encroachments, citing the potential threat to railway security. A large number of goods trains arrive at Faridkot for the loading and transportation of foodgrains, raising concerns over possible thefts from railway wagons.

The vigilance wing has asked the EO to coordinate with the departments concerned and ensure action, as per rules, against the unauthorised occupation of government land.

Reacting to the letter, EO Amrit Lal said the municipal council had already initiated the process to remove the encroachments. He said the land did not fall under the jurisdiction of the Local Bodies Department but belonged to the Revenue Department.

“The council has written to the Deputy Commissioner, seeking necessary action or directions for getting the public land vacated,” he said, adding that legal advice had also been sought and proceedings would be initiated soon.

Residents, however, alleged that despite repeated complaints and directions from higher authorities, no visible action had been taken on the ground. They claimed political pressure was preventing the removal of the encroachments, alleging that some political leaders viewed the occupants as a potential vote bank.