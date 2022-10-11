Illegal mining accused must be dealt with iron hand: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 10

Illegal mining continues in the region. More than a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court asserted that it was rampant in both Punjab and Haryana, another Bench has made it clear that the menace remained unabated. It was resulting in an irretrievable loss not only to the environment, but to the exchequer as well.

Calling for strict action against the accused involved in such offences, Justice Meenakshi I Mehta of the HC asserted: “Illegal mining of the minerals is nowadays rampant in the region. Besides causing loss to the state exchequer, this menace is resulting in an irreparable loss to the environment, which may result in serious health hazards for the residents of the area as well as for the future/coming generations. It being so, the persons accused of being involved in such an offence, are to be dealt with an iron hand.”

Justice Mehta added pre-arrest/anticipatory bail was an extraordinary relief and not supposed to be extended to the accused in a routine or casual manner. The assertions came on a petition filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by an accused apprehending arrest in an FIR registered on July 29 at Bullowal police station in Hoshiarpur district for theft and other offences in under Section 379 of the IPC and the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act.

Justice Mehta observed that the allegations levelled in the FIR were that a police party saw the accused while on way to a “disclosed place” after receiving information regarding a tractor with sand-filled trolley. He detached the trolley from the tractor’s hook and fled away from the spot. It was further alleged that sand was being illegally transported by him in the trolley.

Justice Mehta added it was specifically alleged that the petitioner on noticing the police party from a distance detached the trolley and escaped from the spot along with the tractor. The investigation in the case was at the nascent stage and the petitioner was yet to be interrogated regarding the tractor’s registration number and the place from where he had brought the sand found loaded in the trolley.

“In such circumstances, the possibility of the requirement of his custodial interrogation for the aforesaid purpose cannot be ruled out…. Keeping in view the facts and circumstances, as well as the nature of the offence as alleged to have been committed by the petitioner, this court is of the considered opinion that the petitioner does not deserve the relief of anticipatory bail. Resultantly, the petition in hand stands dismissed accordingly,” Justice Mehta concluded.