 Illegal mining accused must be dealt with iron hand: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Illegal mining accused must be dealt with iron hand: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Illegal mining accused must be dealt with iron hand: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Illegal mining continues in the region. More than a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court asserted that it was rampant in both Punjab and Haryana, another Bench has made it clear that the menace remained unabated.

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 10

Illegal mining continues in the region. More than a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court asserted that it was rampant in both Punjab and Haryana, another Bench has made it clear that the menace remained unabated. It was resulting in an irretrievable loss not only to the environment, but to the exchequer as well.

Menace continues unabated in region

Illegal mining of the minerals is nowadays rampant in the region. Besides causing loss to the state exchequer, this menace is resulting in an irreparable loss to the environment. Justice Meenakshi I Mehta

Calling for strict action against the accused involved in such offences, Justice Meenakshi I Mehta of the HC asserted: “Illegal mining of the minerals is nowadays rampant in the region. Besides causing loss to the state exchequer, this menace is resulting in an irreparable loss to the environment, which may result in serious health hazards for the residents of the area as well as for the future/coming generations. It being so, the persons accused of being involved in such an offence, are to be dealt with an iron hand.”

Justice Mehta added pre-arrest/anticipatory bail was an extraordinary relief and not supposed to be extended to the accused in a routine or casual manner. The assertions came on a petition filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by an accused apprehending arrest in an FIR registered on July 29 at Bullowal police station in Hoshiarpur district for theft and other offences in under Section 379 of the IPC and the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act.

Justice Mehta observed that the allegations levelled in the FIR were that a police party saw the accused while on way to a “disclosed place” after receiving information regarding a tractor with sand-filled trolley. He detached the trolley from the tractor’s hook and fled away from the spot. It was further alleged that sand was being illegally transported by him in the trolley.

Justice Mehta added it was specifically alleged that the petitioner on noticing the police party from a distance detached the trolley and escaped from the spot along with the tractor. The investigation in the case was at the nascent stage and the petitioner was yet to be interrogated regarding the tractor’s registration number and the place from where he had brought the sand found loaded in the trolley.

“In such circumstances, the possibility of the requirement of his custodial interrogation for the aforesaid purpose cannot be ruled out…. Keeping in view the facts and circumstances, as well as the nature of the offence as alleged to have been committed by the petitioner, this court is of the considered opinion that the petitioner does not deserve the relief of anticipatory bail. Resultantly, the petition in hand stands dismissed accordingly,” Justice Mehta concluded.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

2
Punjab

Where is Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

3
Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

4
Nation

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

5
World Russia-Ukraine War

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

6
Ludhiana

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

7
Nation

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

8
Amritsar

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

9
Diaspora

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada

10
Comment

India’s hour at the UNGA

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

Attacks across Ukrainian cities during Monday rush hour; Zel...

Avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, India tells its citizens

Avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, India tells its citizens

Advisory comes hours after Russia carried out strikes agains...

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI’s “circulation” method for appointing judges

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

The Collegium said Justices DY Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazee...

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details under automatic info exchange framework

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details under automatic info exchange framework

Officials refuse to divulge specifics, citing confidentialit...

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Youth attacked with weapons, dies

Swachh rankings: Local Bodies Minister appreciates services of sanitation workers

IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

More Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 3.4 cr at French, UK auctions

44 vendors clear dues in Chandigarh, 2.5K may lose licence

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Rita Bawa murder case: Punjab and Haryana HC upholds conviction and life term of three accused

Rita Bawa murder case: Punjab and Haryana HC upholds conviction and life term of three accused

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

No outreach staff, only 35 listed with Kapurthala women rehab

Jalandhar: Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

Metal factory blast near Dehlon: Owner among two booked

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Cyber criminals posing as relatives from Canada dupe Ludhiana resident of Rs 2.7 lakh

Paddy yield estimated to go down in Ludhiana district as dwarf disease, rain hit crop

Party split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Party split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas