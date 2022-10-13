Illegal Mining Case: Charges framed against Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, associate

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 12

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jalandhar today framed charges against former CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Honey and his business partner Kudratdeep, alias Lovie, in an illegal sand mining case.

The court of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PMLA) Rupinderjit Chahal framed the charges against the duo in a case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had filed chargesheets against both the accused under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA. The investigation agency also seized Rs 10 crore during raids.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for November 1 for prosecution evidence. While Kudratdeep is lodged in jail, Honey, who was arrested on February 3 and is on bail since July 1, appeared in the court today.

Initially, Honey had no FIR registered against him. Kudratdeep, who was booked for illegal mining at a Malikpur site, had managed to get his name removed from the FIR lodged against him by the Rahon police of Nawanshahr on March 7, 2018. On the ED’s recommendation, a fresh FIR was lodged against both by the Rahon police on July 18 under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act-1986 and 120-B of the IPC after the ED reported excess mining at the site and 73 fake weighing slips.

#charanjit channi #illegal mining