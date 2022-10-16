 Illegal mining case: Honey, aide fail to disclose source of Rs 9.97 cr : The Tribune India

Illegal mining case: Honey, aide fail to disclose source of Rs 9.97 cr

Amount was recovered during ED raids

Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey.



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, October 15

In the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former CM Charanjit Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, and his partner Kudratdeep, the PMLA Special Court here has framed charges on the grounds that the duo has failed to prima facie disclose the source of Rs 9.97 crore recovered from them during the raids.

The defence counsel had submitted that the amount recovered during the raids was Honey’s genuine income, which he had earned from “lawful sources” and had contended that the amount was not the proceeds of crime.

But in the detailed orders of the charges framed on Tuesday (the copy of which has now become available), the court of the PMLA Special Judge Rupinderjit Chahal said a huge amount had been recovered in this case from the premises of Bhupinder Honey, but the defence counsel had not produced any document to support their contention at this stage.

To strengthen the case, the prosecution said in the e-auction conducted by the Punjab Government, Kudratdeep was allotted the Malikpur mining site in Nawanshahr for an amount of Rs 4,00,30,980 per annum and upon deposit of the first instalment of Rs 1,98,13,435, a provisional allotment number was issued to him on May 25, 2017.

“The payments were made through RS Trading and Punjab Realtors, of which accused Kudratdeep and Honey are partners, beside others,” the ED had put the point.

During the investigation by the ED, searches were conducted in the premises of the accused, from where 73 weighment slips were recovered, which showed that during the period from October 5, 2017 to March 6, 2018, the accused had excavated sand at the Malikpur site worth 10,68,34,000, whereas as per the official record, they had shown excavation of sand on the lower side.

The prosecution contended that it was not disputed that the Malikpur mining site was allotted to Kudratdeep and Bhupinder Honey was assisting Kudratdeep in the mining activities, and both accused were actively involved in illegal sand mining.

Here, the PMLA judge chose to define offence of money laundering in Section 3 of the Act, “Whosoever directly or indirectly attempts to indulge or knowingly assists or knowingly is a party or is actually involved in any process or activity connected with the proceeds of crime including its concealment, possession, acquisition or use and projecting or claiming it as untainted property shall be guilty of offence of money laundering”.

Section 4 of the Act provides punishment for committing the offence of money laundering.

The court ordered: “I have given my thoughtful consideration to the rival contentions of both sides. It is a settled law that at the stage of framing charges, the court needs not go into deep and elaborate consideration of the material and evidence on record. The extent of exercise of discretion by the court is limited to the prima facie satisfaction of the court and if the court does find reasonable grounds of suspicion against the accused, then it is justified in framing charges against the accused. In the present case, prima facie there is sufficient evidence to presume that by indulging in illegal sand mining, both accused were involved in the process of generating proceeds of crime worth crores of rupees. There is ground to presume that accused have committed the offence of money laundering as described under Section 3 of the Act and punishable under Section 4 of the Act. Let, both the accused be charge-sheeted accordingly.”

Sufficient evidence

In the present case, prima facie there is sufficient evidence to presume that by indulging in illegal sand mining, both accused were involved in the process of generating proceeds of crime worth crores of rupees. — PMLA Special Court

