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Home / Punjab / Illegal mining in Ropar: File action taken report in four weeks: Green Tribunal to state

Illegal mining in Ropar: File action taken report in four weeks: Green Tribunal to state

72 of 171 stone crushers found non-compliant

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Lalit Mohan
Ropar, Updated At : 01:51 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The direction was issued by the Principal Bench of the Green Tribunal on September 9.
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Punjab Government to examine allegations of continuing illegal mining in Ropar district and submit an action taken report (ATR) within four weeks.

The direction was issued by the Principal Bench of the Green Tribunal on September 9. The matter came up for hearing after the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) submitted an additional status report dated August 7 regarding the functioning and compliance status of 171 stone crushers in Ropar district.

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According to the PPCB report, officials visited all 171 stone crushers in the district. Of these, 25 units were closed, while 72 were found non-compliant with the prescribed norms. Another 60 crushers were found to be partially compliant, and only 10 were reported to be compliant. Environmental compensation has also been imposed on four stone crushers, according to the status report placed before the Green Tribunal.

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During the hearing, counsel appearing for the applicant alleged that illegal mining was continuing in Ropar despite the matter being pending before the NGT. To substantiate the allegation, the applicant’s counsel referred to photographs placed on record, which reportedly carry dates and geographical coordinates indicating the locations where the alleged mining activity had taken place. The allegation prompted the Green Tribunal to seek a specific response from the Punjab authorities. Counsel representing the state informed the Bench that the allegations would be examined and appropriate action would be taken.

Taking note of the submissions, the Green Tribunal directed Ropar DC to file an ATR within four weeks. It also directed that the additional documents submitted by the applicant in support of the allegations of illegal mining be supplied to the counsel of Ropar DC for examination.

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The case has been listed for a final hearing on November 30.

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