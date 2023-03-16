Illegal mining racket busted, trucks seized

Tribune News Service

Moga, March 15

The Water Resources Department (Mining and Geology) has busted an illegal mining racket in Dharamkot of Moga district and impounded six trucks.

After getting a tip-off, Ramnik Kaur, Executive Engineer, raided the Sutlej river belt at Adraman village at 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

During the raid, it was found that local resident Ravinder Singh carrying out illegal mining on the spot. On seeing the officials, he fled along with the drivers and labourers from the spot, leaving behind six tippers and trailers.

A case under Sections 379 and 511 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals Act-1957 has been registered against Ravinder Singh and unknown truck drivers and labourers at the Dharamkot police station.

A local police officer, Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said no one had been arrested.