‘Illegal mining rampant in Ropar ’, High Court raps dept

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 14

Just about 10 days after the Punjab Police were rapped for apparently being hand in glove with the persons carrying out illegal mining operations in Ropar, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asserted it was rampant in the district. The Mining Department had failed to perform its statutory duties and there was no effective supervision.

Even the SSP had not supervised the investigation of 14 FIRs, where Nangal tehsildar had not even bothered to supply information to the police station concerned, despite repeated requests.

Justice NS Shekhawat also directed the Ropar SSP and the district Mining Department in charge to remain personally present before the Bench on the next date of hearing. The in change was also directed to bring along with him the relevant record.

Justice Shekhawat further directed Nangal tehsildar to remain present and explain why requisite information was not supplied regarding to owners of the land where illegal mining was being conducted. He was also asked to inform the Bench when communications were received from Nangal police station SHO regarding 14 FIRs alleging illegal mining.

The observations came on a petition filed by Aajamdeen against the State of Punjab for grant of pre-arrest bail in an FIR registered on July 27 under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, at Nangal Police Station in Ropar district.

#Illegal Mining #Punjab Police #Ropar