Illegal mining turns fatal: 27 years old tipper driver drowns in Sutlej,\

What was meant to be another night’s hard labour turned into a tragedy for 27-year-old Yakub Ali, whose life was cut short in the early hours of Monday due to rampant illegal mining in the Sutlej River near the Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency of Ropar district.

Advertisement

Yakub Ali, a resident of village Hayatpur in the Nurpur Bedi area, was working as a driver for stone crusher operators. According to sources, around 3.30 am, he drove a tipper into the riverbed near Nangran village to collect illegally mined material. In the darkness of the night, he failed to notice a deep ditch carved out of the riverbed by illegal mining activity. The tipper plunged into the pit, submerging the vehicle in the river. Yakub drowned inside the cabin.

Advertisement

In a chilling reflection of the lawlessness surrounding illegal mining, the people who had hired Yakub reportedly managed to retrieve the tipper from the riverbed but the young man had died by then. His body was later removed by breaking the glass of the submerged vehicle and quietly abandoned at the emergency ward of a private hospital in Nurpur Bedi. By the time Yakub’s family learned about the incident later that day.

Advertisement

Yakub leaves behind a young widow, a one-year-old daughter, and elderly parents. As the sole earning member of the family, his death has pushed them into sudden uncertainty and grief. Neighbours described him as a hardworking youth who took night shifts to make ends meet and secure a better future for his child.

On Monday evening, Yakub’s parents approached the Naya Nangal police station seeking registration of a case. While police recorded their statements, no FIR had been registered till the filing of this report, raising serious questions about accountability, the sources told.

Advertisement

Social activist and former Ropar Bar Association president Paramjit Singh strongly criticised the police response. He said the incident clearly involved a death linked to illegal mining, yet the absence of an FIR suggested attempts to shield influential people involved in the racket. “A young life has been lost, and a family has been left destitute. Illegal mining is fuelling black money, organised crime, and violence in the region, yet political silence remains,” he said.

DSP Nangal, Harkirat Singh when contacted said that they were waiting for the parents of deceased youth to come and give statements for registration of the case. We are urging them to come forward to register cases.

Paramjit Singh, however, alleged that the statements of parents of deceased were recorded in his presence by police officials in Naya Nangal police station yesterday evening. It seems police was giving window to accused to compromise with the parents of deceased youth he said.

Meanwhile the statements of father of deceased youth, Ali Mohhamad demanding probe into accident have gone viral on social media.

As Yakub Mohammad’s family mourns an irreparable loss, his death has once again exposed the deadly cost of unchecked illegal mining where profit is prioritised over human life, and justice appears painfully slow for the poor.