DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Illegal mining turns fatal: 27 years old tipper driver drowns in Sutlej,\

Illegal mining turns fatal: 27 years old tipper driver drowns in Sutlej,\

Tipper with driver drowned in ditch in Sutlej

article_Author
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 01:26 PM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Yakub Ali
Advertisement

What was meant to be another night’s hard labour turned into a tragedy for 27-year-old Yakub Ali, whose life was cut short in the early hours of Monday due to rampant illegal mining in the Sutlej River near the Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency of Ropar district.

Advertisement

Yakub Ali, a resident of village Hayatpur in the Nurpur Bedi area, was working as a driver for stone crusher operators. According to sources, around 3.30 am, he drove a tipper into the riverbed near Nangran village to collect illegally mined material. In the darkness of the night, he failed to notice a deep ditch carved out of the riverbed by illegal mining activity. The tipper plunged into the pit, submerging the vehicle in the river. Yakub drowned inside the cabin.

Advertisement

In a chilling reflection of the lawlessness surrounding illegal mining, the people who had hired Yakub reportedly managed to retrieve the tipper from the riverbed but the young man had died by then. His body was later removed by breaking the glass of the submerged vehicle and quietly abandoned at the emergency ward of a private hospital in Nurpur Bedi. By the time Yakub’s family learned about the incident later that day.

Advertisement

Yakub leaves behind a young widow, a one-year-old daughter, and elderly parents. As the sole earning member of the family, his death has pushed them into sudden uncertainty and grief. Neighbours described him as a hardworking youth who took night shifts to make ends meet and secure a better future for his child.

On Monday evening, Yakub’s parents approached the Naya Nangal police station seeking registration of a case. While police recorded their statements, no FIR had been registered till the filing of this report, raising serious questions about accountability, the sources told.

Advertisement

Social activist and former Ropar Bar Association president Paramjit Singh strongly criticised the police response. He said the incident clearly involved a death linked to illegal mining, yet the absence of an FIR suggested attempts to shield influential people involved in the racket. “A young life has been lost, and a family has been left destitute. Illegal mining is fuelling black money, organised crime, and violence in the region, yet political silence remains,” he said.

DSP Nangal, Harkirat Singh when contacted said that they were waiting for the parents of deceased youth to come and give statements for registration of the case. We are urging them to come forward to register cases.

Paramjit Singh, however, alleged that the statements of parents of deceased were recorded in his presence by police officials in Naya Nangal police station yesterday evening. It seems police was giving window to accused to compromise with the parents of deceased youth he said.

Meanwhile the statements of father of deceased youth, Ali Mohhamad demanding probe into accident have gone viral on social media.

As Yakub Mohammad’s family mourns an irreparable loss, his death has once again exposed the deadly cost of unchecked illegal mining where profit is prioritised over human life, and justice appears painfully slow for the poor.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts