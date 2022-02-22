Illegal mining unabated in Fazilka

Illegal mining unabated in Fazilka

As many as 15 tractor-trailers have been impounded in the district in the past one month. File Photo

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, February 21

There has been a spurt in illegal excavation of sand in Fazilka. The police have arrested 17 persons for illegal sand mining in this border district in over a month. A total of 15 sand-laden tractor-trailers have also been impounded from the accused. Most of the accused have been booked under Section 379 of the IPC and 21 of the Mining Act by the police.

As per information gathered by The Tribune, illegal trade of white sand was going on unabated during the model code of conduct too as five persons were arrested and as many were booked in January. Similarly, five persons have been arrested and two booked in February so far.

Mining Department official Rajiv Behal said as of then, no quarry was operating in Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga, Faridkot and Muktsar.

However, the information suggests that after the capping of sand prices by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to Rs 5.5 per cubic feet, most of the contractors in various districts had to shut the operation due to alleged non-profitability. Besides, 5 per cent GST was also being levied by the state and Centre. Due to the present situation, persons involved in sand mafia were excavating sand from shut quarries and from the bed of the Sutlej in other places of the district.

#illegal mining

