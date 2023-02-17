 Illicit liquor serious problem: HC : The Tribune India

Illicit liquor serious problem: HC

Illicit liquor serious problem: HC


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 16

More than two years after a hooch tragedy claimed over a 100 lives in Punjab, the menace continues as is evident from a judgment passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In a major embarrassment for the state of Punjab, the High Court has asserted that the menace of illicit liquor being a serious problem was a known fact.

SC had expressed dissatisfaction

The assertion comes just about three months after the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the progress in the probe into illicit liquor trade cases in Punjab before pulling up the state for treating the issue with "kid gloves"

“It is a known fact that the menace of illicit liquor is a serious problem in Punjab, especially in view of the deaths due to its consumption in the past,” Justice Harsh Bunger has asserted.

The assertion comes just about three months after the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the progress in the probe into illicit liquor trade cases in Punjab before pulling up the state for treating the issue with "kid gloves".

Justice Bunger was hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by an accused in a case registered on July 9, 2022, under the provisions of the Punjab Excise Act at the Dharamkot police station in Moga district. Turning down the plea after hearing the counsel for the parties and perusing the documents, Justice Bunger asserted that pre-arrest bail was a discretionary relief to be granted in exceptional cases and not in routine. It was meant to save he innocents from harassment and inconvenience, and not to screen the culprits from custodial interrogation.

Justice Bunger added that the court was of the view that the allegations against the petitioner were serious in nature. A huge quantity of 105 bottles of illicit liquor was recovered from the disclosed place. “The mere fact that the petitioner was not apprehended at the spot would not vest a right in him for the grant of anticipatory bail. Confiscation of 105 bottles of illicit liquor is certainly a relevant factor for consideration of anticipatory bail to an accused,” Justice Bunger observed, adding that the petitioner was not entitled to grant of anticipatory bail as no exceptional circumstance was brought forth in this regard.

At least two judges of the High Court have already made it clear that the menace of distilling illicit liquor, too, is a serious problem in the state, especially in view of the deaths due to its consumption during the past three-four years.

Another Bench of the High Court has indicated that innocent people are looking for cheaper liquor, which had become dear for various reasons, primarily because of excessive taxation by the state. Referring to the facts and circumstances of the case, the Bench asserted: “To make a quick buck, the petitioner prima facie played with the lives of innocent people, who were looking for cheaper liquor, which had become expensive for various reasons, the primary of which being excessive taxation by the state….”

