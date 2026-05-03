IMD issues orange alert for Punjab on May 4-5 as wet spell to continue till May 8

With the current wet spell in Punjab likely to continue till May 8, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Punjab on May 4 and 5.

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Light rain is likely at isolated places in the state on May 6, 7 and 8, while scattered to fairly widespread rains are expected on May 4 and 5, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 3.

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Thunderstorms, along with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, have also been predicted. Hailstorm at isolated places on May 4-5 is also possible.

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Over the past 24 hours, light to moderate rains were experienced at some places in north-western and south-eastern parts of the state.

The wettest districts in the state were Mohali with 7.3 mm rain, Ludhiana with 3.6 mm, Tarn Taran with 3.4 mm and Nawanshahr with 3.1 mm. Almost half the districts remained dry.

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The monthly rainfall in the first three days of May has been below the long period average by 13 per cent, although the seasonal rain is surplus by 19 per cent.

Over the past 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Punjab state was 40.2 degrees Celsius at Bathinda, while the lowest minimum temperature was 17.2 degrees Celsius at Adampur. Day temperatures across the state were near normal, while night temperatures remained below normal.

IMD does not expect any large change in day temperatures for the next 24 hours and thereafter a fall in maximum temperature by 3-4 degrees is likely.