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Home / Punjab / IMD predicts 4-day wet spell in Punjab, Haryana states

IMD predicts 4-day wet spell in Punjab, Haryana states

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another wet spell at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana from October 28–31, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect north-west India from the night of October 27. A western disturbance over north Haryana already persists and is now hovering between 3,100 and 4,500 metres above mean sea level.

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Over the past two days, light rain was experienced at a few places in Punjab and Haryana, while day and night temperatures in both the states remained normal.

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In Punjab, the highest temperature over the past 24 hours was 32.2 degrees Celsius at Bathinda, while the lowest was 12.0 degrees Celsius at Adampur.

In Haryana, the highest was 32.4 degrees Celsius at Faridbad and the lowest was 12.7 degrees Celsius at Hisar.

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Rainfall in the month of October so far has been above the long period average (LPA) by 255 per cent in Punjab and by 181 per cent in Haryana.

In Punjab, all districts have received above-normal rains in October, with the surplus ranging from 20 per cent to 1,129 per cent. Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Gurdspur districts received the highest amount of rainfall.

Barring three districts of Bhiwani, Mahendragarh and Rewari in Haryana, rainfall was above the LPA in all other areas of the state, with the surplus ranging from 10 per cent to 585 per cent. Sonepat, Kurukshetra and Panipat received the highest amount of rainfall in the state during this period.

The IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand till November 1.

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