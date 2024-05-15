IMD predicts heatwave from May 16 to 18

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

A fresh spell of heatwave is likely to commence over Northwest India from May 16.

“Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated or some pockets over Punjab and south Haryana from May 16 to 18,” stated a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. Severe heatwave conditions are also expected in isolated pockets of both states on May 18.

During the last 24 hours, weather in Punjab remained dry with 37.4 degrees Celsius recorded at Pathankot and 43.7 degrees Celsius at Abohar.

While day temperatures in the state were largely normal, the minimum temperatures were below normal at a few places by up to three degrees, being in the range of 17.4 degrees Celsius at Ropar to 24.9 degrees Celsius at Mohali.

The IMD has predicted a gradual rise by about 3-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over many parts of Northwest India during the next five days.

