IMD predicts increased heatwave days in May

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days in May across north-west India, particularly in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. This comes despite expectations of a wet spell in the first five days of the month.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the IMD said above-normal maximum temperatures were likely to prevail over most parts of the country, except some areas in southern peninsular India. Above-normal minimum temperatures were expected in most parts of the country during May. Over the past 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature (42.8°C) in Punjab was recorded at Bathinda, while Adampur recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 22.3°C.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal by up to 5°C in southwestern parts of Punjab and up to 3°C above normal in adjoining areas. These were, however, below normal by up to 3°C in parts of southeastern Punjab.

The IMD has predicted that the rainfall in May 2025 is most likely to be above normal, though it could be deficient in some parts of north-west India.