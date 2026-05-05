IMD warns of lightning, gusty winds, rain in Punjab

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for May 5 and 6, predicting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph across several districts of Punjab and Chandigarh.

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The alert covers Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Rupnagar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Sangrur. Light to moderate rainfall has also been forecast, which is expected to keep maximum temperatures around 5°C below normal.

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The recent spell of rain and strong winds during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday has already brought down temperatures in Patiala and adjoining areas, providing relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions.

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Meteorologists have attributed the change in weather to an active western disturbance over northern Pakistan, along with a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system over Haryana and the NCR region.

The IMD has predicted similar weather conditions till May 7, with intermittent spells of rain and strong winds. Temperatures are likely to fluctuate but remain below seasonal averages, ensuring continued respite from the heat.

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On Monday, no district in Punjab recorded temperatures above 40°C. Most places reported maximum temperatures between 31°C and 35°C. Bathinda was the hottest at 36.7°C, while Patiala recorded 32°C, a drop of 2.6°C. Ludhiana and Amritsar also witnessed a decline in daytime temperatures.