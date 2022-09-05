Imitating Bollywood flick, four loot Rs 25L from Khanna farmer's house, booked

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 4

Apparently inspired by a Bollywood flick, four miscreants, posing as Income Tax (I-T) sleuths, struck at a house of farmer of Rohnon Khurd village near Khanna early this morning and robbed him of Rs 25 lakh.

The victim has been identified as Sajjan Singh, a farmer-cum-businessman. The suspects had well-rehearsed their part and the crime was committed exactly like that depicted in Bollywood movie named ‘Special 26’.

Information made available by police sources revealed that suspects, who were well-dressed, came to Sajjan’s house in an Innova car, which looked like a government vehicle.

Talking to The Tribune over the phone, SSP Damya Harish Kumar Omparkash said the police were working on various angles, including that the loot was an insider’s job. “The culprits knew Sajjan’s name and they were also aware of the place where he had kept the cash in the house. We are probing the crime with an open mind for the amount of cash looted and the veracity of the crime.”

Police sources said a CCTV camera had captured the image of the vehicle used by the fake I-T officials and the footage of other cameras installed in the vicinity was also being checked to identify the culprits.

A case has been registered under Sections 392, 342 and 419 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Khanna Sadar police station. Further probe is on.