Immigration firm dupes Bathinda village family of Rs 16L

Bathinda, October 30

The police have booked an immigration agent and 4 others for allegedly duping a family from Bhagta village in Bathinda district of Rs 16 lakhs on the pretext of sending their daughter to Canada for higher education.

In a written complaint given to the police, Kuldeep Kaur, mother of the victim, stated that she wanted to send her daughter to Canada for higher education. “We contacted a local immigration office in Bhagta Bhai Ka village. On their demand, we had given the immigration firm owners Rs 16 lakh in instalments. But on every visit, they kept making excuses and did not send our daughter abroad,” stated the complaint.

She further mentioned in her complaint, “We inquired about the firm and came to know that owners of the firm dupe people on the pretext of sending them abroad. When we asked them to return our money, they refused but gave us Rs 12 lakh when we told them that we would lodge a complaint with the police. They are being evasive about the remaining amount.”

The police have registered a case against five persons and started investigation.

