Deportation of 700 Indian students from Canada: Jalandhar immigration firm's licence cancelled

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 21

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Tuesday cancelled the licence of immigration firm Education and Migration Services. The firm was blamed for the deportation of nearly 700 Indian students in Canada.

The action has been taken under Sections 4 and 6 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act 2014.

In the orders, the DC highlighted that a person/firm that applied for a travel agent licence should have an unblemished image and a good reputation. “The cancellation of the licence was seen as necessary to ensure that no one is cheated or defrauded through illegal actions. In addition, the district administration is keeping a close watch on the activities of immigration firms and has formed special teams to regularly check their activities. The teams will be monitored by SDMs to ensure that no malpractices are taking place,” the order reads.

Earlier, the licence of this firm was suspended by the administration and a show-cause notice was issued to the accused seeking his clarification on the FIR registered against him.

#Canada