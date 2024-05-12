Immigration fraud victims aware of illegality, cry foul when conned: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 11

Exposing the paradox in immigration fraud cases, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the victims are aware, yet cry foul. In a judgment liable to offer a fresh perspective on the issue, the Bench has made it clear that the complainants in such matters are fully aware of paying money to obtain a visa through illicit channels. However, they raise objections only after being conned –– a scenario akin to the kettle calling the pot black. The Bench, at the same time, added that a con could not seek bail because of the victim’s stupidity.

The assertion by Justice Anoop Chitkara is significant as it sheds light on the prevalent, but often overlooked and obscure aspect of such legal battles –– the awareness of complainants regarding the adoption of illicit means through which they obtain visas, exhibiting a paradoxical behaviour.

Justice Chitkara’s ruling not only delves into the specifics of a particular case, but also addresses broader implications, highlighting the need for a comprehensive understanding of dynamics at play in immigration fraud cases.

Justice Chitkara was hearing a bail plea filed by an accused in a cheating case. The state’s stand was that the petitioner-accused, acting conjointly with the co-accused, made dishonest inducements to the complainants to send their children abroad. They were told the accused would obtain work permits and jobs for their children.

Justice Chitkara’s Bench was also told that the petitioner-accused portrayed that approximately 500 children were sent abroad and “cheated them of valuable consideration amounting to Rs 33,75,000”. As such, the petitioner actively participated in the design to dupe and cheat the complainants.

“Bring clarity and coherence to the legal framework governing immigration fraud,” Justice Chitkara asserted, adding that the allegations pertained to cheating by assuring visas under the guise of payment. The complainant knew he was paying money to get a visa through illegal means and undoubtedly cried foul later on. But a con could not seek bail due to the victim’s naivety.

“The sly way the petitioner and his accomplices conned, tricked, deceived, swindled, and defrauded the gullible complainant points towards the dangerous trend of the revival of thugee, and if not sternly dealt with now, it might upsurge, revisiting history,” Justice Chitkara asserted.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Chitkara said the petitioner, in custody for five months, would be entitled to file for bail either before the trial/sessions court or the HC after completing six months of total custody if the trial remained inconclusive during the period.

