Impasse ends as Shiromani Akali Dal shifts venue at last minute

A week-long impasse between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its breakaway faction Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) ended today after the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Akalis decided to shift the venue to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Khalsa College on Kaimbowal Road at Longowal in Sangrur, barely hours before the 41st death anniversary of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.

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The move has been taken despite the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowing SAD to hold the commemoration event at the grain market.

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SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kaler said, “We have the order to hold the event on Thursday. However, Punar Surjit leaders said they were going to hold a Parkash of Guru Granth Sahib at the venue. So keeping in view the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib, we have decided to hold our event at the college.” Sukhbir and former Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh-led Punar Surjit were headed for a face-off after the government allocated the same venue to both parties.