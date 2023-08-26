Implement guidelines for welfare, rehabilitation of rape victims: High Court

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, August 25
In a landmark decision that could reshape the way rape victims and their children are treated in society, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state administration to take appropriate measures for ensuring proper implementation of guidelines and suggestions, including the establishment of one-stop centres to assist victims in overcoming trauma and dealing with the consequences of assault.
Delving into broader issues of victim rehabilitation, improving shelter home conditions and protecting the rights and dignity of survivors, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj observed that the respondent-states had no objection to the suggestions made by amicus curiae Tanu Bedi.
“The present petition is disposed of with a direction that the recommendations shall be given effect to and the respective state administration shall take appropriate measures/steps to ensure that the guidelines/suggestions are properly implemented for the welfare and rehabilitation of the rape victims as well as of their children and improve the conditions of the shelter home,” Justice Bhardwaj asserted.
The case revolved around a petitioner who sought compensation for violations of her modesty and fundamental rights. The petitioner alleged that her right to live with dignity had been compromised due to the incident, leading to a prolonged legal battle.
While the case initially centred on compensation for the victim, the court expanded the scope to examine broader legal issues surrounding the welfare and rehabilitation of rape victims and their children. The suggestions by Bedi include psychological and emotional counselling. She stressed the importance of providing victims with regular psychological and emotional counselling, acknowledging the long-lasting impact of sexual assault on survivors’ mental well-being.
On pregnancy decision and support, Bedi suggested: “In addition to monetary compensation, all expenses for medical termination of pregnancy should be borne by the state”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti' Point
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All 6 victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh; there were 55 passe...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs