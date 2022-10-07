Implement hi-tech management information system, medical colleges told

Faridkot, October 6
With the aim to improve the quality of medical education and patient care, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges to implement Aadhaar-enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) and the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) by October 10.
The NMC has made it mandatory for the colleges to have a fully functioning the HMIS with OPD/IPD registration module, casualties and emergency module, OT-minor and major surgeries module.
The colleges are bound to have the Laboratory Management Information System modules to depict the daily registration of lab tests, including pathological and radiological procedures, done.
The HMIS, currently only in some private medical colleges and hospitals, provides online information about the attendance of doctors, paramedical staff and employees and the presence of medicines and records of various departments in medical colleges.
