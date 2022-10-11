In 10 days, five terror modules busted, 17 held

Chandigarh, October 10
The police have busted five terror modules and nabbed 17 terrorists in the past 10 days.
A spokesperson said three hand grenades and an IED, besides four rifles had been seized from them. He said it was a major blow for gangsters-turned-terrorists, including Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and Arsh Dalla.
The spokesperson said they had arrested 314 drug smugglers after registering 240 FIRs in the past one week. The cops also confiscated Rs 9.73 lakh drug money in the same period. He further said with the arrest of 11 more proclaimed offenders in the NDPS cases, the total number has reached to 365.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
How Mulayam Singh ‘piloted’ the Sukhoi into the IAF
Mulayam Singh, put aside his years of anti-congress and anti...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included