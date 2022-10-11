In 10 days, five terror modules busted, 17 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

The police have busted five terror modules and nabbed 17 terrorists in the past 10 days.

A spokesperson said three hand grenades and an IED, besides four rifles had been seized from them. He said it was a major blow for gangsters-turned-terrorists, including Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and Arsh Dalla.

The spokesperson said they had arrested 314 drug smugglers after registering 240 FIRs in the past one week. The cops also confiscated Rs 9.73 lakh drug money in the same period. He further said with the arrest of 11 more proclaimed offenders in the NDPS cases, the total number has reached to 365.