 In 15 years, 61,000 hectares diverted for non-forestry use in Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • In 15 years, 61,000 hectares diverted for non-forestry use in Punjab

In 15 years, 61,000 hectares diverted for non-forestry use in Punjab

In 15 years, 61,000 hectares diverted for non-forestry use in Punjab

Over 61,000 hectares of forestland has been diverted for non-forestry use in Punjab over the past 15 years under the Forest (Conservation) Act (FCA), 1980, reveals data tabled by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Lok Sabha. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, August 18

Over 61,000 hectares of forestland has been diverted for non-forestry use in Punjab over the past 15 years under the Forest (Conservation) Act (FCA), 1980, reveals data tabled by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Lok Sabha.

It is the maximum among all states where the land has been diverted for non-forestry purposes since 2008-2009 — the maximum being 56,271 hectares in 2009-2010.

Compensatory afforestation in the past 15 years has been undertaken on nearly 46,000 hectares in the state, with the maximum in the past four years: 5,829 hectares (2019-2020), 4,769 hectares (2020-2021), 5,721 hectares (2021-2022) and 5,375 hectares (2022-2023).

RK Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punjab, said the state was constantly striving to achieve the target. “Our efforts have been appreciated by the ministry. During the last fiscal year, only 200 acres of the target were left,” he stated.

As per an assessment carried out in 2021, the state has a forest area of 1846.65 sq km. Data reveals that Punjab’s forest cover has gone down by 1.98 sq km in 2021 as compared to the previous assessment carried out in 2019. It has lost about 2 sq km of forest cover in two years, with the maximum decline reported from Hoshiarpur, followed by Nawanshahr and Ludhiana.

Officials in the state forest department say that under the FCA, prior approval is required from the Central government for any project or activity that involves the clearing of forest land.

The Union government recently amended the FCA, exempting forest lands up to 0.10 hectares, alongside roads and rail lines for public amenities, from the requirement of forest clearances. Environmentalists, however, feel that it could lead to unchecked deforestation and ecological degradation in sensitive areas.

2 sq km cover lost in 2 years

The state has lost about 2 sq km of forest cover in two years, with the maximum decline reported from Hoshiarpur, followed by Nawanshahr and Ludhiana

Afforestation on panchayat land

  • With over Rs 200 crore in its kitty, the Forest Department has started to identify panchayat land that can be used for afforestation
  • Divisional Forest Officers have been asked to visit villages to identify the land. The minimum requirement at one place is 25 acres
  • The new policy is at a variance with the earlier one that allowed the Punjab State Forest Development Corp to purchase land by using funds

#Climate change #Environment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

2
Nation

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

3
Himachal

Himachal disaster: CM Sukhu targets BJP MPs and own party's Pratibha Singh

4
Haryana

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

5
Nation

3 pilots lose their lives in 3 days, 2 of them in India

6
Nation

Mumbai most expensive city to live in India, guess which one is most affordable

7
Punjab

38 more villages in Punjab's Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

8
Jalandhar

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

9
Haryana

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

10
Himachal

Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

89 more Punjab villages in deep waters

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...

Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock

Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock

Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS

Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress

Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress

In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani


Cities

View All

Properties of drug peddlers worth over ~5 cr attached

Properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 5 cr attached

Court sends terror module members to judicial custody

LPG cylinder theft cases rising in rural schools sans watchmen

BRTS crisis: Metro bus service unlikely to resume in next 3 months

Knotty affair: Sparks from wires during rainy season pose a threat

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Mohali dharna: Day after High Court rap, morcha says expect early outcome

Chandigarh draft conversion policy for Industrial Area in a week

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

MC staffer, two others arrested for snatching three-wheeler

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

VK Saxena blames AAP govt for Delhi flood

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

Delhi L-G VK Saxena opens sports complex at Dwarka

To curb vector-borne diseases, ‘Terminator Train’ flagged off in Delhi

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Centre to provide whatever help state govt needs for flood victims: Som Prakash

Insects found in mid-day meal rice during surprise checking of school in Phagwara

Speciall DGP, top BSF officials chalk out strategy to counter narco-smugglers

SAD: Will terminate water-sharing pacts

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

3 hurt as oil tanker overturns in Ludhiana

Life imprisonment till death for sodomy, killing 4-year-old boy

Bihar man booked for raping his daughter multiple times

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

Flood threat: NHAI to rework road plan

Dengue stings 13 more in district

10 DA cases concerning MC under Vigilance lens

Man booked on rape charge