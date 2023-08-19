In 15 years, 61,000 hectares diverted for non-forestry use in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, August 18

Over 61,000 hectares of forestland has been diverted for non-forestry use in Punjab over the past 15 years under the Forest (Conservation) Act (FCA), 1980, reveals data tabled by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Lok Sabha.

It is the maximum among all states where the land has been diverted for non-forestry purposes since 2008-2009 — the maximum being 56,271 hectares in 2009-2010.

Compensatory afforestation in the past 15 years has been undertaken on nearly 46,000 hectares in the state, with the maximum in the past four years: 5,829 hectares (2019-2020), 4,769 hectares (2020-2021), 5,721 hectares (2021-2022) and 5,375 hectares (2022-2023).

RK Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punjab, said the state was constantly striving to achieve the target. “Our efforts have been appreciated by the ministry. During the last fiscal year, only 200 acres of the target were left,” he stated.

As per an assessment carried out in 2021, the state has a forest area of 1846.65 sq km. Data reveals that Punjab's forest cover has gone down by 1.98 sq km in 2021 as compared to the previous assessment carried out in 2019.

Officials in the state forest department say that under the FCA, prior approval is required from the Central government for any project or activity that involves the clearing of forest land.

The Union government recently amended the FCA, exempting forest lands up to 0.10 hectares, alongside roads and rail lines for public amenities, from the requirement of forest clearances. Environmentalists, however, feel that it could lead to unchecked deforestation and ecological degradation in sensitive areas.

2 sq km cover lost in 2 years

The state has lost about 2 sq km of forest cover in two years, with the maximum decline reported from Hoshiarpur, followed by Nawanshahr and Ludhiana

Afforestation on panchayat land

With over Rs 200 crore in its kitty, the Forest Department has started to identify panchayat land that can be used for afforestation

Divisional Forest Officers have been asked to visit villages to identify the land. The minimum requirement at one place is 25 acres

The new policy is at a variance with the earlier one that allowed the Punjab State Forest Development Corp to purchase land by using funds

