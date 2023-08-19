In 15 years, 61,000 hectares diverted for non-forestry use in Punjab

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, August 18
Over 61,000 hectares of forestland has been diverted for non-forestry use in Punjab over the past 15 years under the Forest (Conservation) Act (FCA), 1980, reveals data tabled by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Lok Sabha.
It is the maximum among all states where the land has been diverted for non-forestry purposes since 2008-2009 — the maximum being 56,271 hectares in 2009-2010.
Compensatory afforestation in the past 15 years has been undertaken on nearly 46,000 hectares in the state, with the maximum in the past four years: 5,829 hectares (2019-2020), 4,769 hectares (2020-2021), 5,721 hectares (2021-2022) and 5,375 hectares (2022-2023).
RK Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punjab, said the state was constantly striving to achieve the target. “Our efforts have been appreciated by the ministry. During the last fiscal year, only 200 acres of the target were left,” he stated.
As per an assessment carried out in 2021, the state has a forest area of 1846.65 sq km. Data reveals that Punjab’s forest cover has gone down by 1.98 sq km in 2021 as compared to the previous assessment carried out in 2019. It has lost about 2 sq km of forest cover in two years, with the maximum decline reported from Hoshiarpur, followed by Nawanshahr and Ludhiana.
Officials in the state forest department say that under the FCA, prior approval is required from the Central government for any project or activity that involves the clearing of forest land.
The Union government recently amended the FCA, exempting forest lands up to 0.10 hectares, alongside roads and rail lines for public amenities, from the requirement of forest clearances. Environmentalists, however, feel that it could lead to unchecked deforestation and ecological degradation in sensitive areas.
2 sq km cover lost in 2 years
The state has lost about 2 sq km of forest cover in two years, with the maximum decline reported from Hoshiarpur, followed by Nawanshahr and Ludhiana
Afforestation on panchayat land
- With over Rs 200 crore in its kitty, the Forest Department has started to identify panchayat land that can be used for afforestation
- Divisional Forest Officers have been asked to visit villages to identify the land. The minimum requirement at one place is 25 acres
- The new policy is at a variance with the earlier one that allowed the Punjab State Forest Development Corp to purchase land by using funds
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani