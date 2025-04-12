DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / In 3rd major drug haul this year, cops seize 18 kg heroin

In 3rd major drug haul this year, cops seize 18 kg heroin

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Punjab Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler with over 18 kg of heroin here, the third major drug haul this year. The accused has been identified as Hira Singh (35), a resident...
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Accused Hira Singh in custody of the Amritsar police on Friday.
Advertisement

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Punjab Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler with over 18 kg of heroin here, the third major drug haul this year.

The accused has been identified as Hira Singh (35), a resident of Khaira village falling under the Gharinda police station.

Meanwhile, raids are on to nab his accomplice Kulwinder Singh (34) of Daoke border village.

Advertisement

According to the police, both drug traffickers have close links with a Pakistan-based smuggler, identified as Billa.

53 kg recovered from two in Feb

Earlier on February 15, the Amritsar (rural) polie had recovered 30 kg of heroin from a man at Basarke Gillan village under the Gharinda police station. Similarly, the police had seized a 23-kg heroin from Devi Daspura village in Jandiala

Director General Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said that the duo was involved in the smuggling of drugs with the help of drones from across the International Border with Pakistan.

Advertisement

Gupreet Singh, Superintendent of Police (ANTF), said they had set up a check-post in Gharinda to arrest the accused.

The police seized 12 packets of contraband, containing 18.227 kg of heroin, from Hira.

The police officer said Hira and Kulwinder had been involved in the drug trade for the past over a year. He said a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at the ANTF police station in Mohali. He said raids were on to arrest Kulwinder.

Earlier on February 15, the Amritsar (rural) polie had recovered 30kg of heroin from a man at Basarke Gillan village under the Gharinda police station.

Similarly, the police had seized a 23-kg heroin from Devi Daspura village in Jandiala.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper