In 3rd major drug haul this year, cops seize 18 kg heroin

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Punjab Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler with over 18 kg of heroin here, the third major drug haul this year.

The accused has been identified as Hira Singh (35), a resident of Khaira village falling under the Gharinda police station.

Meanwhile, raids are on to nab his accomplice Kulwinder Singh (34) of Daoke border village.

According to the police, both drug traffickers have close links with a Pakistan-based smuggler, identified as Billa.

Earlier on February 15, the Amritsar (rural) polie had recovered 30 kg of heroin from a man at Basarke Gillan village under the Gharinda police station. Similarly, the police had seized a 23-kg heroin from Devi Daspura village in Jandiala

Director General Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said that the duo was involved in the smuggling of drugs with the help of drones from across the International Border with Pakistan.

Gupreet Singh, Superintendent of Police (ANTF), said they had set up a check-post in Gharinda to arrest the accused.

The police seized 12 packets of contraband, containing 18.227 kg of heroin, from Hira.

The police officer said Hira and Kulwinder had been involved in the drug trade for the past over a year. He said a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at the ANTF police station in Mohali. He said raids were on to arrest Kulwinder.

