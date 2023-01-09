In 6 months, Punjab police arrest 9917 drug smugglers, including 1447 big fish; 565.94-kg heroin recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

In the past six months, Punjab Police have arrested as many as 9917 drug smugglers including 1447 big fish. Since July 5, 2022, the police have registered a total of 7533 first information reports (FIRs) of which 852 are related to commercial quantity.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said police teams have recovered 418.44-kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state. Additionally, 147.5-kg heroin was recovered by the teams of Punjab Police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 565.94-kgs in just six months, he said.

Apart from seizing big-haul of heroin, the IGP said police have also recovered 407-kg opium, 407-kg ganja, 233 quintals of poppy husk, and 33.88 lakhs tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids from across the state. The police have also recovered Rs 7.72 crore of drug money from the possession of drug smugglers arrested in these six months.

Giving weekly update, the IGP said that in last one week, the police have arrested 311 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 247 FIRs, including 19 commercial, and recovered 11.76-kg heroin, 9.87-kg opium, 6.37 quintals of poppy husk, and 32118 tablets/ capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids besides recovering Rs 2.88 lakh drug money from their possession.

He said that with 13 more proclaimed offenders (POs)/absconders in NDPS cases arrested in the last one week, the total number of arrests reached 608 since the special drive to arrest POs/absconders was started on July 5, 2022.

Pertinently, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab Gaurav Yadav had given strict instructions to all the CPs/SSPs to investigate backward and forward linkages minutely in each and every case, especially related to drug recoveries, even if they recover a meagre amount of drugs.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann to make Punjab a drug-free state, extensive anti-drug drives have been launched by the Punjab Police to combat the menace of drugs from the border State. The DGP has also strictly ordered all the CPs/SSPs to identify all hotspots where drugs are prevalent and all top drug smugglers in their jurisdictions. He also directed the police chiefs to effectively forfeit the property of all the arrested drug smugglers so that their ill-gotten money could be recovered.

