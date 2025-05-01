In a first, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar participates in foundation day event of SAD (Amritsar)

With a message that ‘Akal Takht is a common platform of Sikh Panth, which should be shared by all ‘splintered’ Akalis to unite’, the officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj registered his presence in the programme organised by the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) to commemorate the party’s anniversary.

Formed on May 1, 1994, the SAD (Amritsar), led by former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, is the splintered group of SAD.

Today, the party celebrated its foundation day by holding prayers at Gurdwara Baba Gurbaksh Singh Jee Shaheed located in the Akal Takht complex. Giani Gargaj was invited for the occasion, which he readily accepted and registered his presence on the occasion.

Talking to The Tribune, Giani Gargaj said that since 1994, it was probably for the first time that the Akal Takht Jathedar has participated in the party’s programme. “I accepted the invitation to deliver the message of unity among the Akalis. They should bury their differences and unite on one platform,” he said.

Meanwhile, a special meeting of Sikh organisations, institutions and intellectuals has been scheduled at the Akal Takht tomorrow to initiate steps against the films, animation and documentaries being made on Sikh Gurus, warriors/martyrs and Sikh history in a distorted manner.