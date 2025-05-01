DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / In a first, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar participates in foundation day event of SAD (Amritsar)

In a first, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar participates in foundation day event of SAD (Amritsar)

Carrying a message of unity, officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj registered his presence in the programme
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:09 PM May 01, 2025 IST
Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj with SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann during the celebration of the party’s foundation day event at Gurdwara Baba Gurbaksh Singh Jee Shaheed in Akal Takht complex.
With a message that ‘Akal Takht is a common platform of Sikh Panth, which should be shared by all ‘splintered’ Akalis to unite’, the officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj registered his presence in the programme organised by the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) to commemorate the party’s anniversary.

Formed on May 1, 1994, the SAD (Amritsar), led by former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, is the splintered group of SAD.

Today, the party celebrated its foundation day by holding prayers at Gurdwara Baba Gurbaksh Singh Jee Shaheed located in the Akal Takht complex. Giani Gargaj was invited for the occasion, which he readily accepted and registered his presence on the occasion.

Talking to The Tribune, Giani Gargaj said that since 1994, it was probably for the first time that the Akal Takht Jathedar has participated in the party’s programme. “I accepted the invitation to deliver the message of unity among the Akalis. They should bury their differences and unite on one platform,” he said.

Meanwhile, a special meeting of Sikh organisations, institutions and intellectuals has been scheduled at the Akal Takht tomorrow to initiate steps against the films, animation and documentaries being made on Sikh Gurus, warriors/martyrs and Sikh history in a distorted manner.

