In a first, New Zealand Police to record Punjab woman’s video statement in cross-border matrimonial cruelty case

New Zealand Police would record the video statement of an Indian woman from India on December 14 after she accused her husband and mother-in-law of matrimonial cruelty, physical assault, criminal intimidation and outraging her modesty during her stay in the country.

The statement, in a cross-border matrimonial dispute, would be recorded through Microsoft Teams following several rounds of email communication between the woman and New Zealand Police.

Her complaint has also been submitted to the Delhi Police women’s cell against her husband and other in-laws, including her brothers-in-law.

The development is significant as it involves a foreign police agency recording a complainant’s statement through videography while she remains on Indian soil, potentially easing the procedural challenges faced by victims in cross-border matrimonial disputes, reports ANI.

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However, her request to the Delhi Police to record her statement through video conferencing was declined, with the police citing the absence of a court order permitting the arrangement.

Advocate Arpit Batra, representing the woman, described New Zealand Police’s decision as an important step towards ensuring access to justice for victims of international matrimonial disputes.

He said the New Zealand authorities had informed his client that her statement would be recorded through a secure video conference, with necessary safeguards. Further legal proceedings would follow after the statement was formally recorded and examined by the authorities.

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According to the complaint, the woman married a New Zealand citizen on April 29, 2025, in a ceremony conducted according to Hindu rites at Hotel Park Grand in Sector 43, Chandigarh.

She alleged that even before the wedding, her husband and mother-in-law had pressured her father to book the hotel of their choice despite his financial constraints.

After initially living at her matrimonial home in Sector 55, Mohali, she moved to Auckland on July 2, 2025. She returned to India on April 21, 2026.

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The woman has alleged that she faced sustained physical and mental harassment during the marriage. She claimed her husband repeatedly insulted her family over their financial status and made derogatory remarks about her Indian identity and appearance.

In her complaint, she alleged that he told her he regretted marrying an Indian woman, wanted to have children with a white woman and considered her unsuitable to bear healthy children. She further accused him of describing her as someone brought into the marriage to look after his mother and serve as a caretaker.

The complainant also alleged that the harassment by her husband and mother-in-law contributed to severe mental stress, following which she underwent an abortion on August 25, 2025.

She further claimed that in November 2025, she discovered messages on her husband's laptop indicating that he was in contact with his former girlfriend and had allegedly met her shortly before.

The complaint also alleges that on April 10, 2026, during a confrontation over his alleged relationship, her husband became violent, hurled abuses and threw cold water on her three times.

In another serious allegation, she claimed that on April 16, during an argument at their New Zealand residence around 1.30 am, he threatened to have her father killed, allegedly telling her that he had spoken to a killer. She also accused him of abusing and threatening members of her family.

The allegations are part of the complaint filed through advocate Batra. The recording of the woman's statement on December 14 is expected to be followed by further examination and legal action by the New Zealand authorities.

ANI inputs