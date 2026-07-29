In a month, 3 youths from Ferozepur die abroad, leaving families shattered

Foreign dreams have turned fatal for several families in this border district, where at least three youths have died under mysterious circumstances within a month in separate incidents in the UK, USA and Canada. Families who sent their loved ones in search of greener pastures are shattered and are now raising concerns over the safety of young migrants overseas.

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In the latest incident, Jobanpreet Singh, 22, son of Balraj Singh Bhullar and resident of the Dheera Pattra village, located around 11 km from the district headquarters, reportedly drowned in a swimming pool in Brampton, Canada. Jobanpreet had moved to Canada around two years ago on a study visa and was living in Brampton on a work permit after completing his studies.

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According to the family, they received a call from the Canadian police this morning informing them that Jobanpreet had drowned in a swimming pool located behind his residence.

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Balraj Singh Bhullar said Jobanpreet was their only son and had been sent abroad with high hopes for a bright future. “I spoke to him for nearly two hours just a day before the incident, and everything seemed normal. Jobanpreet did not mention any problem or distress during the conversation,” he said.

The bereaved family has appealed to the central and state governments to facilitate the early repatriation of Jobanpreet’s body so that his last rites can be performed in his native village.

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This is the third such tragedy involving a youth from the district in the past month. On June 16, Sehajeet Singh, 26, of village Suba Qadeem died in London. Sehajeet had gone to London on a study visa in June 2021 in search of a better future. After completing his studies, he was working as a salesman at a shopping mall on a work permit and was preparing to return to his village in the last week of July. However, he was found unconscious in a park and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. His body reached Ferozepur on July 19, 23 days later, and was cremated the following day.

Earlier, on July 11, Mandeep Singh, 28, of the Moosewala village near Guruharsahai died in the US after an illness. His father, Gurmeet Singh, had reportedly sold family land to send him abroad in the hope of a better future. Mandeep had allegedly reached the US through the illegal “donkey route”. After reaching there, he fell ill and could not survive.

Last July, another youth, Davinder Singh of Mamdot, who had gone to Germany on a study visa, also died due to illness.

The back-to-back deaths have left families across the district in mourning. They have also highlighted the emotional and financial risks many households undertake in pursuit of opportunities overseas.

Dr Sapna Badhwar, an educationist, said families invest their lifetime savings to send their children abroad with hopes of a better future. “But the pressure to succeed, demanding work schedules, loneliness, and the absence of family support can leave these young people vulnerable. These repeated tragedies are a wake-up call for all of us,” she said.