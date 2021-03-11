In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 11

To pay tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Amritsar-based artist Baljinder Maan has prepared a unique portrait of the slain Punjabi singer.

According to the artist, the artwork is made of 11,225 toothpicks. Mann said he prepared it in a span of 12 days and worked for over 6 hours every day.

He showcased his artwork on the birthday of Sidhu Moosewala in Amritsar on Saturday.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his native village in Mansa district on May 29.