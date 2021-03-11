In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

Amritsar, June 11
To pay tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Amritsar-based artist Baljinder Maan has prepared a unique portrait of the slain Punjabi singer.
According to the artist, the artwork is made of 11,225 toothpicks. Mann said he prepared it in a span of 12 days and worked for over 6 hours every day.
He showcased his artwork on the birthday of Sidhu Moosewala in Amritsar on Saturday.
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his native village in Mansa district on May 29.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...
Ranchi under heavy police cover as two die of gunshot wounds during Prophet row protest
Protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP s...
Ahead of presidential poll, Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting of Opposition leaders, CMs in New Delhi
Meeting will be held on June 15 to prepare joint strategy fo...
Kanpur authorities raze property of close aide of main accused in Kanpur violence incident
Violence had erupted on June 3 over former BJP spokesperson ...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...