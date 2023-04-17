In Abohar, water supply to be normal from today

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 16

The drinking water supply in Abohar will be restored to normal in almost all areas by Monday. Multiple residents, especially in Nai Abadi, had not been getting a regular supply due to the closure of a canal.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal directed the staff to deliver potable water by deploying tankers.

Water Supply and Sewerage Board Junior Engineer Shavinder Singh said that in compliance with the MC Commissioner’s orders, the department was working continuously to ensure supply of water. He said that clear water was now flowing in the canals and after sampling, the water was being stored in the reservoir.

The supply was enhanced for Nai Abadi on Sunday and there would be normal supply in all the areas by Monday, he added.