In Amritsar for promo, Deol keeps Gurdaspur waiting

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 5

Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol was in the holy city on Saturday for the promotion of his movie ‘Gadar-2’, but the Bollywood star skipped travelling to his Lok Sabha constituency located about 35 km from here and which he hasn’t visited for the past three years.

Deol was evasive in answering any political query as officials around him said he was in the city only for the promotion of his upcoming film, slated for release on August 11. He visited the Golden Temple in the afternoon where, during his interaction with the media, he said he was impressed with the way all Punjabis had been living in peace and harmony. The actor was accompanied by several officials and bodyguards. He along with co-star Ameesha Patel visited the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post in the evening for the promotion of the film.

Actor Sunny Deol offers prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar. PTI

Not only voters of the Gurdaspur LS seat, but even his BJP supporters who had canvassed for him before the 2019 General Election were demoralised by his long absence, alleged a Congress leader.

