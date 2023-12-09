In Amritsar, treated water from three STPs goes down the drain

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, December 8

Despite the installation of three sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Gaunsabad (95 MLD), Khapar Kheri (95 MLD) and Chatiwind (27.5 MLD) on the outskirts of the holy city, the purpose has been defeated.

The objective was to use the treated water for irrigation. Yet, this clean water goes into nullahs. The government had spent Rs 360 crore under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project. The MC pays heavy operating costs to keep the plants functional for 24x7.

Due to a lack of coordination among departments, the treated water couldn’t be utilised for irrigation purposes. The treated water from the Khapar Kehri STP is being dumped into the city drain. The STP at Chatiwind dumps the treated water in the Chabal drain. Similarly, the treated water from the Gaunsabad STP is being released into the Hudiara drain. The total capacity of these three plants is 217.5 MLD, but more than 90 MLD untreated sewage is still flowing into the same drains and nullahs, where treated water is being dumped.

Besides, the low capacity of STPs against the heavy sewage flow results in the blockage of pipelines in the city; several areas witness overflowing of sewer manholes. Chheharta, Guru Ki Wadali, Ghanupur Kale, Naraingarh and several other localities continue to witness blocked sewer lines even after the STP got functional in 2017. Sewerage Board officials estimated that the flow of sewage from Chheharta area is around 125 to 135 MLD. But the capacity of the plant is only 95 MLD. The board bypasses dumps around 30 MLD sewage directly into the drain to maintain the flow, but still the sewerage water accumulates in the streets.

Residents of the Chheharta area staged several demonstrations in past months to get the issue addressed, but to no avail. Former Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi had also written to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to help solve the problem.

Maninder Singh, Executive Engineer, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said: “The low capacity of STP at Khapar Kheri has led to the blockage of sewage in the Chheharta area. The enhancement of capacity is under consideration under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation. Nothing is materialised yet.”

“The Soil Conservation Department is working on a proposal to provide treated water to farmers for irrigation but the project is not implemented yet,” he added.