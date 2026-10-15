In balancing act, Sachin Pilot meets upset ex-PPCC chief Raja Warring ahead of Punjab tour

Ahead of the start of his five-day Punjab tour tomorrow, Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot met former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Warring adopting a political stance against party leaders whom he believes were responsible for his removal.

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After the meeting, Warring wrote on his X handle: “Met Sachin ji at my Delhi residence today. We had a constructive discussion on Punjab issues and the roadmap and strategy for the 2027 Assembly election. I am confident that Pilot Sahab’s vast political experience will be immensely helpful, and together we will ensure a victory for @INCPunjab in the coming election.”

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Party insiders said Pilot’s visit was more of a balancing act, as the Ludhiana MP was seen moving towards creating a parallel power centre. Amid the changing power equations within the party — particularly after leaders aligned with former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi succeeded in replacing Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and Warring — Warring was seen making efforts to maintain his political relevance.

During the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Warring was seen moving around with his supporters instead of joining Pargat Singh as part of the Punjab Congress.

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Sources said Pilot had reached some sort of political understanding with Warring. In an interview with a news agency, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said Warring was an important part of the Punjab Congress and would continue to play a significant role in the party.

Pilot’s meeting with Warring is also being seen as a step towards ending the latter’s defiance over the appointment of Pargat Singh.