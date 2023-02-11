In Behbal Kalan, minister promises justice in sacrilege cases before Feb 28

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 10

In view of the inconvenience caused to the commuters due to the blockade on the Bathinda-Amritsar National Highway for the past six days, Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal reached the dharna site at Behbal Kalan this evening and requested the protesters to lift the blockade.

Various Sikh organisations, protesting against the state government for not delivering justice in sacrilege and police firing incidents of 2015, are blocking the National Highway since February 5.

After the minister gave an assurance of completing the investigations in the cases by the end of this month, the protesters agreed to lift the blockade on one side of the National Highway.

Other than members of various Sikh organisations, panchayats of over 12 adjoining villages were also present at meeting, which the minister held with protesters.

“On the minister’s assurance that investigations in these cases will be completed by his month end, we have decided to lift the blockade on one side of the road to ease the vehicle movement. But in case, the state government promise of completing the investigations by February 28 does not materialise, like earlier promises, not only Sikh organisations but all panchayats of the adjoining area will also be part of this blockade from March 1,” said Sukhraj Singh, son of the one the victims of the Behbal Kalan police firing incident of October 2015.