In Bhadaur, CM Charanjit Singh Channi takes feedback, thanks voters

Barnala, March 8

While anxiety is palpable among candidates ahead of the election results on March 10, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today spent time in the Bhadaur constituency, from where he is in the fray. A video of the CM milking a goat at Ballo village on the embankment of a distributary has gone viral. “I have milked many animals in the past, I am an expert,” the CM is heard saying in the video.

As for the election results, Channi said he couldn’t predict anything as everything was locked in EVMs. The CM is also contesting from the Chamkaur Sahib segment.

CM Channi visited various areas of the constituency to thank residents. He reiterated that after the formation of the Congress government in Punjab, the area would witness overall development. He also met the family members of Chandan Jindal, who died in Ukraine, and assured them of taking steps to bring back the body.

“I thank the voters of Bhadaur, who have worked hard for me. Today, I have come here to meet you and assure you that after the formation of the Congress government, I will not leave this area. I will work hard to bring development to the entire Malwa region. Though I could not spare much time here, I know you all have worked hard,” said Channi at Tapa.

The CM visited Barnala, Tapa and Bhadaur areas, meeting Congress leaders and taking feedback from them. The Congress’ attempt to cash in on the Dalit connection of the CM had prompted other candidates from the reserved constituency to try extra hard to ensure he did not cut into their votes.

