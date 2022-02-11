In Bhadaur, Opposition counters 'poor' Charanjit Channi

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Bhadaur, February 10

The Congress’ attempt to highlight the poverty and Dalit connection of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to get votes has given more ammunition to all candidates, who are contesting from Bhadaur reserved constituency against him.

Left nominee Bhagwant Singh Samaon campaign in Bhadaur. Tribune photo

Earlier, it was the ‘outsider tag’ on Channi, but now ‘bechara garib CM’, ‘aisa garib rab sab nu banave” and “gariba da majak bana ke rakh dita” narratives are gaining ground in Bhadaur. Majority of political opponents of CM Channi have started exerting their all energy to counter the poverty claims of Channi.

Congress has trivialised Poverty The Congress has made the poor a butt of jokes. The poverty of CM Charanjit Singh Channi is not an issue here as all know the definition of poor. —Satnam Singh Rahi, SAD-BSP candidate Crorepati projected as CM face The Congress has hurt the sentiments of the poor by trying to project a ‘crorepati CM’ as poor. I come from a poor family and know their pain. — Bhagwant Singh Samaon, CPI (ML) candidate

“There are many poor who do not have enough money to buy flour, but the CM and his relatives have property worth crores. The Congress has hurt the sentiments of the poor by trying to project their ‘crorepati CM’ as poor. I come from a poor family and know their pain,” said Bhagwant Singh Samaon, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) candidate.

He has Rs 5,000 cash and Rs 1000 in his bank account. But his liabilities are Rs 15,000. As per the affidavit of CM Channi, he has assets of worth Rs 6.17 crore, of which Rs 4.71 crore are immoveable and remaining Rs 1.46 crore moveable.

“The Congress has made the poor a butt of jokes among the middle and elite class. The poverty of CM Channi is not an issue here as all know the definition of poor. The Congress will face defeat from here,” said Satnam Singh Rahi, SAD-BSP candidate. In their every function, political opponents are targeting CM and his party.

“Our CM Charanjit Singh Channi cannot claim to be poor,” says Labh Singh Ugoke, AAP candidate from Bhadaur.

As per revised electoral rolls, there are total 1,56,566 voters, including 73,549 women. There are total 77 villages in the constituency and has two urban areas, including Tapa and Bhadaur. The lack of health, education, roads and other basic amenities are main issues here.

