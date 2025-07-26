In bizarre rule, Punjab’s Faridkot panchayats aim to curb violence by banning local marriages

In a controversial move, panchayats of Sirsari and Anokhpura villages in Faridkot district have jointly passed a resolution demanding a complete ban on intra-village marriages.

The decision, signed unanimously by the panches and sarpanches of both villages, urges the Punjab Government to enact a strict law through the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to prohibit such marriages.

The resolution, issued by the Gram Panchayat Sirsari and Anokhpura under the leadership of Sarpanch Gian Kaur and Baljit Singh, states that intra-village marriages are not only disrupting social harmony but have also been responsible for violent disputes and even murders in rural areas.

“In recent years, several cases have emerged where intra-village marriages and affairs have led to family feuds, public fights, and in some cases, tragic killings,” Gian Kaur said.

“Alongside our fight against drug abuse, this is now a growing threat to the peace and integrity of our villages.”

The resolution also expresses deep concern over instances of married women eloping, citing that such incidents have further fueled violence and lawlessness.

The village leaders argue that a ban on intra-village marriages would help maintain traditional kinship boundaries and foster community discipline.

The resolution demands immediate legislative intervention by the Punjab Government, suggesting that a state-wide law is necessary to curb what they describe as a growing social malaise.

“If the state enacts a clear law prohibiting such unions, it will help lower the crime rate and bring social stability to rural Punjab,” the resolution reads.