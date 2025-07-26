DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / In bizarre rule, Punjab’s Faridkot panchayats aim to curb violence by banning local marriages

In bizarre rule, Punjab’s Faridkot panchayats aim to curb violence by banning local marriages

The village leaders argue that a ban on intra-village marriages would help maintain traditional kinship boundaries and foster community discipline
article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 03:39 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panchayat members of Sirsari and Anokhpura pass resolution against intra-village marriages. Tribune photo
Advertisement

In a controversial move, panchayats of Sirsari and Anokhpura villages in Faridkot district have jointly passed a resolution demanding a complete ban on intra-village marriages.

Advertisement

The decision, signed unanimously by the panches and sarpanches of both villages, urges the Punjab Government to enact a strict law through the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to prohibit such marriages.

The resolution, issued by the Gram Panchayat Sirsari and Anokhpura under the leadership of Sarpanch Gian Kaur and Baljit Singh, states that intra-village marriages are not only disrupting social harmony but have also been responsible for violent disputes and even murders in rural areas.

Advertisement

“In recent years, several cases have emerged where intra-village marriages and affairs have led to family feuds, public fights, and in some cases, tragic killings,” Gian Kaur said.

“Alongside our fight against drug abuse, this is now a growing threat to the peace and integrity of our villages.”

Advertisement

The resolution also expresses deep concern over instances of married women eloping, citing that such incidents have further fueled violence and lawlessness.

The village leaders argue that a ban on intra-village marriages would help maintain traditional kinship boundaries and foster community discipline.

The resolution demands immediate legislative intervention by the Punjab Government, suggesting that a state-wide law is necessary to curb what they describe as a growing social malaise.

“If the state enacts a clear law prohibiting such unions, it will help lower the crime rate and bring social stability to rural Punjab,” the resolution reads.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts