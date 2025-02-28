In Brief: BKI operative dies, another arrested

Batala: The police have arrested a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative who was behind the attacks in Jaintipur and Raimal villages. Though the police had earlier claimed to have arrested two operatives Mohit and Vishal, the former was declared “brought dead” by doctors at the Batala Civil Hospital.

State doubles aid for disabled soldiers

Chandigarh: The government has approved a significant increase in ex gratia aid to disabled soldiers from defence services and paramilitary forces. Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat said ex gratia payments had been doubled to provide greater financial security.

Advertisement

High drama during truck union election

Sangrur: Manjit Singh Kaka, a candidate, consumed a “poisonous substance” during the election of the Truck Operators’ Union president in Bhawanigarh. His supporters alleged that he had been denied the post despite a politician’s promise. He is out of danger. Jatinder Singh Vicky Bajwa was elected president.

Advertisement

5 IAS officers among six transferred

Chandigarh: The government on Thursday posted Sagar Setia as the new DC of Moga, replacing Vishesh Sarangal. While Sarangal has been given the charge of Chief Administrator, GMADA, Sandeep Kumar is the new Chief Administrator, GLADA. They are among the six officers, including five IAS officers, transferred.