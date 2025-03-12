DT
In Brief: Cabinet meet on March 13

In Brief: Cabinet meet on March 13

Chandigarh: A meeting of the Punjab Council of Ministers has been scheduled on March 13. The dates for holding the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha are to be discussed in the meeting.
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:54 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
The Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here today, recommended the dissolution of the 14th Haryana Vidhan Sabha.
Chandigarh: A meeting of the Punjab Council of Ministers has been scheduled on March 13. The dates for holding the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha are to be discussed in the meeting.

Police ink road safety pacts

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police inked pacts with the Raahgiri Foundation and the Urban Lab Foundation on Tuesday. DGP Gaurav Yadav said data-driven collaboration on traffic management and sustainable mobility would create awareness on road safety.

