Home / Punjab / In brief: Case against Pungrain Inspector for taking bribe

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:56 AM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Bathinda: The Vigilance Bureau has booked a Pungrain Inspector for allegedly demanding bribe during this year’s wheat procurement season. A Kotfatta-based commission agent, Radhey Shyam, had lodged a complaint alleging that Inspector Bhupinder Singh of Maur Mandi demanded Re 1 per bag through commission agent Krishan Kumar. A total of Rs 22,000 were allegedly taken for the purchase of 22,201 wheat bags. Both accused are absconding. TNS

2 teenagers die in mishap

Mansa: Two teenage friends from Boha died after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle amid fog near Kalipur village on the Budhlada-Boha road last night. The deceased were identified as Prince Kumar and Daljit Singh, both aged around 18. Prince died on the spot, while Daljit succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. TNS

Fake currency seized

Moga: The police here have arrested a man and recovered Rs 52,000 in counterfeit currency. The accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Rajanwala, Kot Ise Khan. A police team intercepted the suspect near the Delhi Colony gate in Moga. Upon searching him, police recovered 104 counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs 500. TNS

2 held in Moga firing case

Moga: The police here have arrested two people and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition in connection with a firing incident at a meat shop. The accused have been identified as Vikram Singh, a resident of Lahuke Kalan village in Ferozepur, and Jagrup Singh, resident of Machhiwara. The incident had taken place on December 9 at Doltpura Uchha village. TNS

