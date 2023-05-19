In crackdown against illegal occupation of government land in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann to launch drive from June 1

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M. Khanna

Chandigarh, May 19

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that a special drive would be launched to free all government land, under illegal occupation, from June 1.

The CM has asked those occupying government lands illegally to themselves should vacate it by May 31.

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday directed all the District Development and Panchayat Officers (DDPO) of the state to release the illegal encroachments on all the government panchayat lands across the state by June 10.

He said that during the first phase last year, around 9,400 acres of government panchayat lands have been freed from illegal possession.

Dhaliwal said that apart from the court-related cases, remaining illegal possession on all the government panchyat lands should be freed by June 10. Pertinently, in the second phase, 469 acres of other government panchayat lands have been freed from illegal encroaches.

Presiding over a meeting of all DDPOs of the state at the local Punjab Bhavan, Dhaliwal said that the Chief Minister has unequivocally directed all departments to provide a transparent and corruption-free administration to the people. He said that in consonance with aim of the Chief Minister, no recommendation of any influenced person or political leader should be accepted during the bidding of any land. The bidding of each land should be conducted in a transparent manner and without any recommendation.

He said that a minimum amount of Rs 15,000 will be fixed for the bidding of Shamlat lands and the money would be collected in cash from the successful bidder. He took serious note of the fact that many land holdings in the state are being given out on small leases, due to which the government exchequer is suffering huge losses.

He said that afforestation drive would be launched from July 1 to utilise the lands, which could not be given on lease on all such lands. Dhaliwal said that aim of this move is to provide employment to the people working under MGNREGA and help to protect the environment.

