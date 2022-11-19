In Dhuri, locality of 100 houses infamous for sale of drugs

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Dhuri (Sangrur), November 18

A locality of around 100 houses near the railway overbridge in Dhuri, the CM’s constituency, is infamous for the sale of drugs. The involvement of multiple persons from various families in the drug trade has become a major challenge for the police.

141 FIRs registered in last 5 years Out of 100 houses in the locality, people of around 85 houses are facing drug-related cases. The police have registered 141 FIRs under the NDPS Act against 101 residents of the area in the last five years. From March this year to date, the police have registered 20 FIRs under the Act and arrested 35 persons.

The police say that if they arrest one member of the family, another member takes charge of the trade. Besides, when the police tighten the noose, many shift their base but keep delivering drugs to their customers.

However, the police say they are still optimistic as there are some families, which are helping them in convincing drug peddlers of their locality to give up the illegal trade.

“Though all residents of our locality are not smugglers, the involvement of a majority of the families from here in the drug trade has brought a bad name for all. After our MLA, Bhagwant Mann, became the CM, things have improved here as now smugglers have disappeared. But, for how long this improvement will last, no one knows. The Punjab Government should take some strong steps to put a permanent end to the menace here,” said a resident of the locality, Parkash Singh.

There are around 100 houses and the police have registered 141 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and other Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against 101 residents of the area in the last five years. From March this year to date, the police have registered 20 FIRs under the Act and arrested 35 persons. The main focus of the police is on frequent raids and using drone cameras and sniffer dogs also to prevent smuggling from this drug hotspot.

An elderly woman, who is also facing a case of smuggling, alleged that due to the involvement of some, the police had been harassing everyone. She requested the state government to help them in shunning the tag of the drug hotspot by making required arrangments of jobs for their men.

“The main problem is that many families here have made the drug trade a family business. If we arrest a son, his mother starts supplying drugs. If we arrest a mother, her daughter-in-law gets involved in the trade. We have been trying to make our anti-drug campaign a movement for area residents by eliciting maximum support,” said Yogesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dhuri.

Since the locality is in Bazigar Colony, residents of the colony rue they, too, have to face social stigma.

Sadhu Ram, the councillor of Dhuri Nagar Council, said, “Not a single member of the Bazigar community is involved in drug smuggling, but still the colony has a bad name just because this locality is in our colony. We have been trying to help the government by organising special camps against drug smuggling.”

A perusal of FIRs show that there are various families in the locality, which are facing multiple FIRs registered against their different members. Many have been arrested while others are out on bail.

The Dhuri city police station Station House Officer (SHO), Harjinder Singh Dhillon, said their teams conducted patrolling in the drug hotspot round the clock.

“We have broken the supply chain of drugs from this locality,” Harjinder Singh, the SHO claimed.

#Sangrur