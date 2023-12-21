Faridkot: In double-shift schools, senior teachers to share administrative burden

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 20

Facing administrative issues in the schools with double shift, the School Education Department has now decided to share the administrative burden of extra working hours in these institutes with the seniormost educators.

While these schools start working at 7.30 am in the first shift and the classes of second shift of students end at 5.15 pm, the head and the non-teaching staff of these schools have working hours from 9 am to 5 pm.

To ensure that these schools are not without any administrative head between 7.30 am and 9 am and 5 pm and 5.15 pm, the Secretary, School Education Department, has conveyed to these schools that the seniormost teachers of morning and evening shifts will look after the administration of these institutes in the absence of school heads.

With an increasing number of students facing the shortage of infrastructure and buildings in government schools, the government had introduced double shift schools in primary, elementary, high and senior secondary schools last year, in which students either attend the classes in the morning or the afternoon/evening. There is a 30-minute break in the middle of the day so that students can leave or arrive for their classes and proper discipline is maintained.

During the summer season, from April 1 to September 30, the morning shift starts at 7 am and ends at 12 noon. The evening shift starts at 12.30 pm and ends at 5.30 pm.

During the winter season, from October 1 to March 31, the timing of the morning shift is from 7.30 am to 12.15 pm, and that of the evening shift is from 12.30 pm to 5.15 pm.

