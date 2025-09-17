DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / In Fazilka, key border stretch washed away by floodwaters

In Fazilka, key border stretch washed away by floodwaters

article_Author
Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Heavy machinery deployed to repair a road in Fazilka.
Advertisement

Around 200-foot stretch of a link road connecting Fazilka city to the Kawaniwali Pattan Bridge has vanished after being battered by the floodwaters.

Advertisement

Residents of Jhangar Bhaini and Ram Singh Bhaini villages said a pond (around 26 feet deep) had developed in place of the border road. Besides, the entire stretch has become pothole-ridden.

“The road surface gave way after days of waterlogging, leaving behind a deep cavity, which resulted in leaving the road unfit for travelling by any two and four wheelers, including tractor,” said Balwant Singh, husband of Sarpanch Seema Rani of Jhangar Bhaini village.

Advertisement

The marooned villagers said they had been cut off from Fazilka. They added that the damaged road had forced them to stay confined to their respective villages.

Other cut off villages include Dona Nanka, Retewali Bhaini, Mahatam Nagar, Dhani Sadda Singh, Gatti Number 1, Teja Ruhela, Chak Ruhela and Walleshah Hithar.

Advertisement

Sarpanch Purshotam Singh of Teja Ruhela village said, “This road acted as a lifeline for us. The floods completely destroyed it.” Sahil Gagneja, XEN of Punjab Mandi Board, said the earth filling was in full swing and it would take a couple of days to fill the cavity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts