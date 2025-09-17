In Fazilka, key border stretch washed away by floodwaters

Around 200-foot stretch of a link road connecting Fazilka city to the Kawaniwali Pattan Bridge has vanished after being battered by the floodwaters.

Advertisement

Residents of Jhangar Bhaini and Ram Singh Bhaini villages said a pond (around 26 feet deep) had developed in place of the border road. Besides, the entire stretch has become pothole-ridden.

“The road surface gave way after days of waterlogging, leaving behind a deep cavity, which resulted in leaving the road unfit for travelling by any two and four wheelers, including tractor,” said Balwant Singh, husband of Sarpanch Seema Rani of Jhangar Bhaini village.

Advertisement

The marooned villagers said they had been cut off from Fazilka. They added that the damaged road had forced them to stay confined to their respective villages.

Other cut off villages include Dona Nanka, Retewali Bhaini, Mahatam Nagar, Dhani Sadda Singh, Gatti Number 1, Teja Ruhela, Chak Ruhela and Walleshah Hithar.

Advertisement

Sarpanch Purshotam Singh of Teja Ruhela village said, “This road acted as a lifeline for us. The floods completely destroyed it.” Sahil Gagneja, XEN of Punjab Mandi Board, said the earth filling was in full swing and it would take a couple of days to fill the cavity.