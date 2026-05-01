The candidates belonging to the ruling AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have been elected unopposed in all 13 wards of the Mudki Municipal Council.

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AAP candidate Karamjit Kaur was elected unopposed from Ward No. 1, Mantar Singh Rakhra from Ward No. 2, Pavittar Singh from Ward No. 3, Gurtej Singh from Ward No. 7, Iqbal Singh from Ward No. 9, Paramjit Kaur from Ward No. 11 and Arvinder Singh from Ward No. 13. Similarly, SAD candidate Rampy Kaur Gill won unopposed from Ward No. 4, Surinder Singh from Ward No. 5, Kulwinder Kaur from Ward No. 6, Baljinder Kaur from Ward No. 8, Narinderpal Kaur from Ward No. 10 and Manpreet Kaur Kalsi from Ward No. 12.

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Returning Officer Johnny Khanna said that a total of 19 candidates had filed nomination papers for the 13 wards, out of which one nomination was cancelled during scrutiny while five candidates withdrew their nominations.

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MLA Rajneesh Dahiya said for the first time, an AAP-backed committee would be formed in Mudki civic body. In the 2021 elections, SAD had won eight wards and Congress five.